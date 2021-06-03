Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Evita Cindy Septiviani

WizFund, E-Payment and E-Wallet App

Evita Cindy Septiviani
Evita Cindy Septiviani
  • Save
WizFund, E-Payment and E-Wallet App ui mobile e-commerce app app design mockup design mockup prototype mobile ui e-commerce e-wallet e-payment mobile design ux design mobile app design mobile app mobile ux ui ux ui design ui design
Download color palette

WizFund is a personal project I made to improve my skills in UI/UX research, prototyping, and animating. WizFund is an e-payment application which offers easier access for making QR payments by having various payment account options synced in just one app.

By using WizFund, users would be able to decide on their payment methods quicker and more efficient. In addition, users would also be informed in which payment accounts are having promos and giving the best price for them before paying. It doubles the advantages!

Evita Cindy Septiviani
Evita Cindy Septiviani

More by Evita Cindy Septiviani

View profile
    • Like