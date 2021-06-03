Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Md Abdul Hakim

Modern minimalist logo, Fleck logo

Md Abdul Hakim
Md Abdul Hakim
  • Save
Modern minimalist logo, Fleck logo minimal custom logo corporate professional business logo business logo logo creative minimalist logo design logo design minimalist flat minimalist logo design logo business minimalist logo design custom logo design business logo design simple logo design creative logo design logo design initial letter logo initial logo modern logo design
Download color palette

Hello, are you looking for a professional Logo or Graphic Designer? I am a perfect Designer for you. I believe in communication, trust and creativity what builds strong relationship with a client. Feel free to contact me anytime. I am always here to help you. I hope you enjoy it.
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS:
abhakim.idea@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +8801866989602
Follow me on:
Visit Behance
Visit Twitter
Visit Linkedin

Regards
Md Abdul Hakim

Md Abdul Hakim
Md Abdul Hakim

More by Md Abdul Hakim

View profile
    • Like