Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Afifudin Zuhri

Green Dog

Afifudin Zuhri
Afifudin Zuhri
  • Save
Green Dog drawing animal art animal logo real estate logo lettermark logo design logo design branding clean design design branding logo logotype logodesign illustraion dog illustration dogs dog logo
Download color palette

Hello good people 🙌🏻
This is the result of my design exploration, a combination of dog and circle object. What do you think?
Don't forget to press "L" for this design.
________
Send your inquiry at: fudinyuhri27@gmail.com
________
BEHANCE | INSTAGRAM | WEBSITE

Afifudin Zuhri
Afifudin Zuhri

More by Afifudin Zuhri

View profile
    • Like