FREE DOWNLOAD - 98 Abstract Vectors, Banners, Seamless Pattern

98 in 1 - Hand Drawn Sale Vector Elements Bundle with Floral and Abstract Elements in Doodle Hand Drawn Illustration style; Sale Banner templates; Seamless Pattern Background; Mega Packs.
This deal includes about 98 items. EPS, PDF, SVG, JPEG & PNG files included!
Each collection includes a complete set of elements to create a complete design for your project: illustrations, patterns, decorative elements, and more. Combine and mix elements to create a banner or cover for your business, social media posts (Instagram, Linkedin...) mobile ads, etc. You can create your own design.
Thank you!