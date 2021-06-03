Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Garrett Cozzens

Garrett Cozzens Motion Design Reel 2021

Garrett Cozzens Motion Design Reel 2021 design animation branding logo illustration topography crusaders history modern aftereffects motiongraphics motion design
A highlight reel consisting of my most recent work from my time at the Arbinger Institute, Freelance, and my BFA year at BYU-I.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hi66sd6JO_w

