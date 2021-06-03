Good for Sale
Din Studio

Vintage - Vintage script font

Din Studio
Din Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Vintage - Vintage script font vintage font vintage logo script font lettering design handlettering typography font logo type fonts branding
Vintage - Vintage script font vintage font vintage logo script font lettering design handlettering typography font logo type fonts branding
Vintage - Vintage script font vintage font vintage logo script font lettering design handlettering typography font logo type fonts branding
Vintage - Vintage script font vintage font vintage logo script font lettering design handlettering typography font logo type fonts branding
Vintage - Vintage script font vintage font vintage logo script font lettering design handlettering typography font logo type fonts branding
Vintage - Vintage script font vintage font vintage logo script font lettering design handlettering typography font logo type fonts branding
Vintage - Vintage script font vintage font vintage logo script font lettering design handlettering typography font logo type fonts branding
Vintage - Vintage script font vintage font vintage logo script font lettering design handlettering typography font logo type fonts branding
Download color palette
  1. Vintage Lander (1).jpg
  2. Vintage Lander (2).jpg
  3. Vintage Lander (3).jpg
  4. Vintage Lander (4).jpg
  5. Vintage Lander (5).jpg
  6. Vintage Lander (6).jpg
  7. Vintage Lander (7).jpg
  8. Vintage Lander (8).jpg

Vintage lander - Vintage script font

Price
$29
Buy now
Available on din-studio.com
Good for sale
Vintage lander - Vintage script font

Introducing Vintage Lander- A Retro Script Font

This vintage font features thick and angular letters. With its strong outlines and fat strokes, this is the font you need when you want to create that classic bubble font look. This font becomes more special with extruding version option. This font can be used for a host of different content needs and projects. Create gorgeous printed quotes, standout packaging, or beautiful t-shirts! You can even use it to create amazing headings, logos, menus, and social media graphics.

Our font always includes Multilingual Support to make your branding reach a global audience.

Includes:

Vintage Lander (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Features:

Ligatures
Stylistic Set
Swashes
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13331/vintage_lander.html

Commercial use font : https://din-studio.com/product/vintage-lander/

Din Studio
Din Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Din Studio

View profile
    • Like