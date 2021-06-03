Vintage - Vintage script font

Introducing Vintage Lander- A Retro Script Font

This vintage font features thick and angular letters. With its strong outlines and fat strokes, this is the font you need when you want to create that classic bubble font look. This font becomes more special with extruding version option. This font can be used for a host of different content needs and projects. Create gorgeous printed quotes, standout packaging, or beautiful t-shirts! You can even use it to create amazing headings, logos, menus, and social media graphics.

Our font always includes Multilingual Support to make your branding reach a global audience.

Includes:

Vintage Lander (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:

Ligatures

Stylistic Set

Swashes

Multilingual Support

PUA Encoded

Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13331/vintage_lander.html

Commercial use font : https://din-studio.com/product/vintage-lander/