Red-Orange paint pour rosettes

Red-Orange paint pour rosettes paint pour repeat pattern kaleidoscope design
This began as an orange and red paint pour. The photo of the pour was reflected, rotated, and multiplied to crest the unique repeat pattern. The cells from the paint pour can still be seen in the finished product.

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
