Black and white repeat design pattern

Black and white repeat design pattern repeat pattern kaleidoscope design
This began a a photo of water beads in a bottle filled with baby oil. I adjusted the color to black and white, then created the pattern by repeatedly multiplying, reflecting and rotating the photo.

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
