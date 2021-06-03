Miguel Alen de Luna

Red Verde; branding & style guide

Red Verde; branding & style guide website flat vector branding ui logo illustration design
Interactive Branding & style guide for Red Verde, a fresh vegetables company.
Red verde wanted a playfull and modern style without lose their neighborhood identity: local-based and proximity products.

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
