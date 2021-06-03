David Nnacheta

Hatshepsut Center for the Arts

David Nnacheta
David Nnacheta
  • Save
Hatshepsut Center for the Arts typography logo design linchpin creative designs illustration graphic design david nnacheta
Download color palette

This was done back in 2020, pre-pandemic. I felt inspired after watching Chris Do from The Futur create a typeface from scratch. Of course, this is just a typography logo, but you get the idea... 😉

Feedback is welcome.

David Nnacheta
David Nnacheta

More by David Nnacheta

View profile
    • Like