Hatshepsut Center for the Arts

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This was done back in 2020, pre-pandemic. I felt inspired after watching Chris Do from The Futur create a typeface from scratch. Of course, this is just a typography logo, but you get the idea... 😉
Feedback is welcome.