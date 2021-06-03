Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chester Bennington

Chester Bennington portfolio singer linkin park chester bennington adobe illustrator poster illustration portrait vectorart vector
Almost 4 years have passed since the death of Chester Bennington, the lead singer of the band Linkin Park. I almost grew up listening to the songs of this band, to his voice. And I still have almost all of their songs on my playlist.

