Sarah Robb

Reflected Paint Pour

Sarah Robb
Sarah Robb
  • Save
Reflected Paint Pour repeat pattern paint pour kaleidoscope design
Download color palette

This design started as a paint pour. I then photographed the pour, and turned it into a kaleidoscope, multiplying and reflecting to get the final product. The texture of the canvas shows through when magnified.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Sarah Robb
Sarah Robb

More by Sarah Robb

View profile
    • Like