Skull Portrait

Skull Portrait
Working to understand the bone structure of the face through a study of an anatomical skull. This initial drawing is facing the skull from the front. Subsequent drawings will look at the skull from other viewpoints and will consider how the features of the face fit into this framework.

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
