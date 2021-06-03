Graphics Designer App | UI designs

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Just some initiate and by researching for ideas first based on e-commerce app then started drawing out some ideas and initiatives gotten on some piece of paper then result to this. Still in work in progress