Marcos V

MILK-BANNER

Marcos V
Marcos V
  • Save
MILK-BANNER market typography illustrator vector design banner
Download color palette

This project seeks in a very concrete way to represent the Presentation
and highlight the attributes of freshness and naturalness of my client's product
one of the watchwords in this project was to keep a design subtle
simple and ematic

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Marcos V
Marcos V

More by Marcos V

View profile
    • Like