Jonathan Simcoe

Things Icon for macOS Big Sur

Things Icon for macOS Big Sur figma design macos big sur big sur big sur icon macos icon design icon
The official Things icon for macOS Big Sur does not use the proper full container shape. I re-worked their icon to retain the unique perspective, style, and craft of the Things icon but in a way that adopts the proper outer shape, so it will sit perfectly in your dock. I worked on the shading and detail to try to recreate it as best as I possibly could.

ICNS Download link

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
