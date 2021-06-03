Trending designs to inspire you
The official Things icon for macOS Big Sur does not use the proper full container shape. I re-worked their icon to retain the unique perspective, style, and craft of the Things icon but in a way that adopts the proper outer shape, so it will sit perfectly in your dock. I worked on the shading and detail to try to recreate it as best as I possibly could.
ICNS Download link