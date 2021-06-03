Uplifted Logo

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Andy Blyth

identity branding typography type logotype logodesign logo design
Logo/photography for Sam at Uplifted Gym.

This brand is for the charitable organisation Uplifted Gym in Glasgow. They help to provide strenght training and support for survivors of gender based violence in the city.

Let me know what you think of the design in the comments.
Follow me on Instagram and Twitter @twoeightsixU
Follow Uplifted on Instagram and Twitter @upliftedgym
Follow me on Behance behance.net/andyblyth

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
    • Like