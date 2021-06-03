Trevor Bell

Cheez-It

Cheez-Its are officially available in Canada! The goal of the website was to introduce the product to Canadians and deliver that message across… well, Canada. All the while also reinforcing the brand personality by showing that it has real cheese, humour wise and cheese-cheese wise. We wanted that message to come through with entertaining copy and visuals, but maybe also an easter egg or two or five to boot.

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
