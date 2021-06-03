Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jorge Sales

Credit Card Checkout | DailyUI 002

Jorge Sales
Jorge Sales
Credit Card Checkout | DailyUI 002 graphic design branding art illustrator minimal icon ux ui illustration design
Hey! For '002 Daily UI' I made a Credit Card Checkout. Maybe I could've spaced things a little bit more, but I really loved how this one turned out. Hope you like it! #DailyUI

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Jorge Sales
Jorge Sales

