Tipsi Social - The Key to Your Nightlife

This is a follow up to my first shot of our Tipsi Social Mobile App. Tipsi Social is an app cofounded by my two friends and I and is coming to the Google Play Store and App Store real soon. It is a nightlife app that will revolutionize going out to the club or bar! Get ready!!!
My role in this project has been to perform user research and user testing, while also designing UI and prototyping! I am very passionate and excited about this project.
Disclaimer: The images seen in this preview are purely placeholders.