TO BE REMEMBERED: Animation & Comp
Stories are the bedrock of our civilization, the glue that binds people together, and the foundation of our culture.
Our upcoming short: To be Remembered, is a homage to the power of stories. We are excited to continue sharing more progress with you and the final piece soon.
Stay tuned 😉
Art: Freddie
Animation: Jordi
Compositing: David