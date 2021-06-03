Jordi Ayguasenosa Jara
TO BE REMEMBERED: Animation & Comp

Stories are the bedrock of our civilization, the glue that binds people together, and the foundation of our culture.

Our upcoming short: To be Remembered, is a homage to the power of stories. We are excited to continue sharing more progress with you and the final piece soon.

Stay tuned 😉

Art: Freddie
Animation: Jordi
Compositing: David

