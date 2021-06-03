Louiz H. Gomes

ODARA GARDEN #1

Louiz H. Gomes
Louiz H. Gomes
  • Save
ODARA GARDEN #1 woman illustration akalouiz louizh beauty black color illustration
Download color palette

In my search for references, I found nothing that I could relate to. That's why i was inspired by my mom and created a series of figures that represent the many facets of a miscellaneous black beauty that allow me to explore new principles, organic forms and botanical elements.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Louiz H. Gomes
Louiz H. Gomes

More by Louiz H. Gomes

View profile
    • Like