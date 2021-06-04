Shayan Umar
Hi Dear Dribbblers,
I hope everyone is good, Today's design is related to house interior or living room furniture and made it very differently. I hope you really like this concept of product designing.
If you really like my design please press F and L to appreciate my work.
Thanks.

