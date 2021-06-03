Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mahbubur Rahman

Ecommerce Landing page

Mahbubur Rahman
Mahbubur Rahman
  • Save
Ecommerce Landing page ecommerce ecommerce business ecommerce design ecommerce shop landing landingpage landing page landing page design landing design ui ux design app ui design ui
Download color palette

Asif is the company that highlights designers and their products on one platform. This is the design platform of the eCommerce business

Would be great to hear your feedback and suggestions on this new design.

************
Press "L" to like ❤️and give your valuable feedback. Don't forget to follow me.
************
Thanks for your time and have a good day!

***
✉️ Have a project idea? I'm available for new projects. Drop us a line at hello to mtdesign21yk@gmail.com

🔥 I will provide a quick analysis and a FREE proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

More works are on the way, follow me for further updates!
https://www.facebook.com/MotionArtzStudio
https://www.linkedin.com/company/72064991/admin/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYflAZQ_4KQ1qHFZleHLWmA
Dribbble: https://lnkd.in/g5xR6C7
Behance: https://lnkd.in/grTAh-4

Mahbubur Rahman
Mahbubur Rahman

More by Mahbubur Rahman

View profile
    • Like