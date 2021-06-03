Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Adrian Lelaj

PiggiBank - Friendly Budgeting App for Millenials

Adrian Lelaj
Adrian Lelaj
  • Save
PiggiBank - Friendly Budgeting App for Millenials passion project budget app budgetapp budgeting
Download color palette

This is a passion project that I have been working on the last few months to test my UI/UX skills. It is being built by a few of my friends into an actual functional app, so let's see how that turns out!

Our team consisted of myself handling all the user research and testing, as well as UI design and prototyping, and my two friends developing the front end and back end together.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Adrian Lelaj
Adrian Lelaj

More by Adrian Lelaj

View profile
    • Like