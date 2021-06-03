Daily UI Challenge #002

Trending designs to inspire you
Daily UI Challenge #2:
Design a credit card checkout form or page. Don't forget the important elements such as the numbers, dates, security numbers, etc.
Hope you guys enjoy this credit card checkout screen I quickly drew up with a few icons taken from FlatIcon.com! I have really been loving the colour purple lately!