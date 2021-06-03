Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Halide Pride

Halide Pride iphone ios app icon aperture camera freedom pridemonth gay pride gaypride lgbtqia lgbtq lgbt gay proud pride icon rainbow halide
Halide 2.2.3 is out now, with this Pride icon! Of course it has sparkles. Why wouldn't it?

I design camera apps and ride motorcycles. 📸🏍
