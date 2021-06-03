Daily UI #047

Trending designs to inspire you
An activity feed for a travel-related social networking app. It has two distinct feeds: the story-like feed at the top that scrolls horizontally showing recently added content from your friends and the main feed which shows content that you may enjoy from friends and other community members.
