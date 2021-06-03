Etéreo Arquitectos - Web Design

Etéreo is a promising architecture studio from Argentina. They recently finished creating their brand identity and were looking to design and develop a new website to showcase their work and values.

The content is distributed in a way that the home page showcases the firms' work and invites the users to view the studios' portfolio.

A youthful, friendly and professional tone was set with the new brand identity and we wanted to transfer that idea to the website in the design and user experience. Simple animations, unique icons and clever copywriting helped establish that.

We wanted to capture the audience by presenting fun little stats that add character to the product and humanize it. This was also achieved by presenting each partner and member of Etéreo Arquitectos.​​​​​​​

To finish it off, we listed the studios' social media, contest and events they participate in, and press releases and publications.

The studio provided photos for content, which helped give the product the confidence needed to contrast with their friendly brand identity.

A 100% responsive website was developed using WordPress CMS, HTML/CSS, PHP and JavaScript. The child-theme was creating from the ground up.

The CMS and its' child-theme developed allows the studio to manage their content without the need of a web developer in the future, this includes portfolio items, custom pages and blog section articles.