Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan

KKN LIFE

Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan
Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan
  • Save
KKN LIFE branddesigner graphicdesigner maulanaikhsanh lampung waykanan baradatu banjarsetia kknunila2019 kknunila kuliahkerjanyata2019 kuliahkerjanyata communityserviceprogram brandingevent eventbrandingdesign eventbranding brandinginspiration brandingdesign branding
Download color palette

KKN LIFE

Kuliah Kerja Nyata (KKN) or Community Service Program is a concept that connects academic learning and its application through direct community service.

From January to February 2019, we did Community Service Program in Banjar Setia Village, Baradatu, Way Kanan, Lampung. This village has a population of about 250 people and most of the population works as farmers.

In undergoing KKN, various attributes are also needed to show the existence and branding of our work programs so that people are interested in participating.

You can see the after movie on https://youtu.be/PbUvlTF6suA.

See more at
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120804841/KKN-LIFE


Thank you !
Village Coordinator: @maulanaikhsanh
Member: @gamelrd @cocol_late @uswatun23kh @rifni.irma @isnamurti

Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan
Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan

More by Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan

View profile
    • Like