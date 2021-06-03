KKN LIFE

Kuliah Kerja Nyata (KKN) or Community Service Program is a concept that connects academic learning and its application through direct community service.

From January to February 2019, we did Community Service Program in Banjar Setia Village, Baradatu, Way Kanan, Lampung. This village has a population of about 250 people and most of the population works as farmers.

In undergoing KKN, various attributes are also needed to show the existence and branding of our work programs so that people are interested in participating.

You can see the after movie on https://youtu.be/PbUvlTF6suA.

See more at

https://www.behance.net/gallery/120804841/KKN-LIFE





Thank you !

Village Coordinator: @maulanaikhsanh

Member: @gamelrd @cocol_late @uswatun23kh @rifni.irma @isnamurti