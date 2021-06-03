Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
KKN LIFE
Kuliah Kerja Nyata (KKN) or Community Service Program is a concept that connects academic learning and its application through direct community service.
From January to February 2019, we did Community Service Program in Banjar Setia Village, Baradatu, Way Kanan, Lampung. This village has a population of about 250 people and most of the population works as farmers.
In undergoing KKN, various attributes are also needed to show the existence and branding of our work programs so that people are interested in participating.
You can see the after movie on https://youtu.be/PbUvlTF6suA.
See more at
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120804841/KKN-LIFE
Thank you !
Village Coordinator: @maulanaikhsanh
Member: @gamelrd @cocol_late @uswatun23kh @rifni.irma @isnamurti