SBH+ Live Website

Hey, Dribbble fam!
At the beginning of the year, we were approached by SBH+ who needed help with redesigning their 10 years old website. Yes, a 10 years old website. So we went all in, tore whatever was still kicking and built the whole thing from ground up. Here's a screen grab showing homepage interactions - parallax and subtle svg animations wrapped up in a silky smooth scroller, developed by our pals at euroart93. Check out the live website at sbhplus.com
SBH+ is a group of no-settle experts specialising in staffing clients who are on the forefront of modern technology and creative.
✌Happy to hear your thoughts.
