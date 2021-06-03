Hotpin

All White Party Flyer Template

Hotpin
Hotpin
  • Save
All White Party Flyer Template vip party vip summer flyer sexy seductive pool party nightclub luxury lounge latin fridays invitation fashion event flyer event elegant dj flyer dj club party club flyer
Download color palette

All White Party Flyer Template is very modern psd flyer that will be the perfect invitation for your Night Club event or party! All elements are in individual layers and the text is fully editable!

2 PSD files – 4”x4” with 0.25” bleed + 1080×1080 Rgb Social media ready

GET IT HERE: https://1.envato.market/LP0NVj

Hotpin
Hotpin

More by Hotpin

View profile
    • Like