Vasily Domashev

SAAS Onboarding

Hello guys & girls, I am so excited to share rebuilt onboarding experience for my client SAAS platform.

Video animation is coming soon ...
You can check the prototype here:
https://www.figma.com/proto/zVuviic7sosNKDPnDh7K44/PYXIS-Onboarding-Flow?page-id=904%3A54539&node-id=904%3A59097&viewport=-1351%2C833%2C0.05999455600976944&scaling=min-zoom&hide-ui=1

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
