Brandon Wilson

Cupcake To-Go Box

Brandon Wilson
Brandon Wilson
  • Save
Cupcake To-Go Box branding cupcakes packaging
Download color palette

To-go packaging for a cupcake bakery. The type on the side of the box will be stamped with a rubber stamp. The sticker on top contains branding as well as areas to handwrite customer order information.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2011
Brandon Wilson
Brandon Wilson

More by Brandon Wilson

View profile
    • Like