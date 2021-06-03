La huerta de Lucy home

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I did this a long time ago for a application, So I have to create the flowchart, the the client, the brand and the Design system for website, so I decided to use a brand that one of my friends create for a Mother's Day gift, so I borrow the logo she did and create a whole website for it, was stressful because the short time but I love how turns at the end, what do you think