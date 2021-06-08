Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Pets mobile app design

Hey all,
Finding friends online for offline can be a surprise, especially if you accidentally visit a pet kennel site. It happened to me. And it really inspired me. Now imagine that you can choose the perfect pet in the application according to your rhythm of life, habits, and type of work? Have you presented? Yes, that would be perfect. It was with this message that I made this application. You can take a questionnaire to understand if you are a dog or cat lover. And more, you can choose the perfect breed just for you. This is how my friend chose the JackRassel Terrier for herself, and this was her best decision. She wasn’t quite sure, though.

How did you choose your pet?

Design — Figma
Illustrations — Illustrator
Animation — AE

