Define the Problem
You can’t find a solution until you have a clear idea of what the problem is.

2. Collect Information
Collect sketches, take photographs and gather data to start giving you inspiration.

3. Brainstorm and Analyze Ideas
Begin to sketch, make, and study so you can start to understand how all the data and information you’ve collected may impact your design.

4. Develop Solutions
Take your preliminary ideas and form multiple small-scale design solutions.

5. Gather Feedback
Present your ideas to as many people as possible: friends, teachers, professionals, and any others you trust to give insightful comments.

6. Improve
Reflect on all of your feedback and decide if or to what extent it should be incorporated. It is often helpful to take solutions back through the Design Process to refine and clarify them.

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
