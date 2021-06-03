Website Design - Insurance Company

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbble family! We are so happy to make our first shot here.
We have designed this website for a company that provides insurance services. We look for a layout that is clean, elegant but approachable. Images emotionally appealing with a strongly-related bond with the services offered, leading the audience towards a path of memories and wishes. Easy to read and browse with UX/UI design.
Press L if you like it. Share your feedback and review, we'll really appreciate it.
Thanks so much for passing by! You are welcome to discover our website.
https://boskestudio.com