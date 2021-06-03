Boske Studio

Website Design - Insurance Company

Boske Studio
Boske Studio
  • Save
Website Design - Insurance Company web design website development website concept insurance elegant corporate company ux web
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble family! We are so happy to make our first shot here.

We have designed this website for a company that provides insurance services. We look for a layout that is clean, elegant but approachable. Images emotionally appealing with a strongly-related bond with the services offered, leading the audience towards a path of memories and wishes. Easy to read and browse with UX/UI design.

Press L if you like it. Share your feedback and review, we'll really appreciate it.

Thanks so much for passing by! You are welcome to discover our website.
https://boskestudio.com

Boske Studio
Boske Studio
Like