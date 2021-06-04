Keith Lowe

Death & Co. - II

Keith Lowe
Keith Lowe
Hire Me
  • Save
Death & Co. - II 1-color detailed monoline deathandco pin back card illustration bar letterpress
Download color palette

The pin back cards for the Death & Co. pin release.
Inspired by old book etchings and bar folk lore, each pin is assigned to a particular scene. The Worm of the Still, The Devil's Toboggan, The Bar of Destruction, and finally: The Prohibition Padlock.

C928e74219710713d3737c5d764f0ff1
Rebound of
Death & Co. - I
By Keith Lowe
Keith Lowe
Keith Lowe
Designer of things. Collector of stuff. Eater of food.
Hire Me

More by Keith Lowe

View profile
    • Like