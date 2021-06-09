Taras Migulko

The Finmango homepage ui design

The Finmango homepage ui design ui design ui ux uidesign website design web home homepage design home screen web design webdesign website home page homepage uxui illustrations userinterface uiux design ux ui
Hey all,
Meet your friends here - MF. It’s a new social platform where people can meet each other to become friends. Do you know that statistically true friends could be met only in childhood? Let’s break this statistic together with this App.
Find people by similarity and take a cup of coffee or wine together. There is no need to socialize in the real world with scare to say hey to the stranger. Now you can learn more about the person through the profile and find your next best friend.

Just try it; finding a new friend could be easier than finding the right wave on the radio. FM.

— I am here to find you! Ahaha
Press L — to make me happy! 🤟

Design — Figma
Illustrations — Illustrator

