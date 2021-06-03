Rattlesnake Group

Our team has designed a new line of sugar-free Tack yoghurts. The packaging design orientated towards the UK consumer. We analysed the market and created a bright and juicy brand that meets all modern standards and reflects the rich flavour of the product.

