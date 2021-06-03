soundsystem.audio / brand animations

Trending designs to inspire you
After several months of work we are almost ready to launch soundsystem.audio, an online platform for free sound downloads, in which we have teamed up with great professionals and friends.The brand is built with kinetic typography pieces, so I'm spending a few afternoons playing with After Effects and Cinema 4d, hope you like it!!
You can check more animations on our Instagram profile:
https://www.instagram.com/soundsystem.audio/