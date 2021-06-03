Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
soundsystem.audio / brand animations

soundsystem.audio / brand animations motion graphics motion design cinema 4d after effects animation kinetic kinetic typography kinetictype vui ui sound design design identity corporate brand branding
After several months of work we are almost ready to launch soundsystem.audio, an online platform for free sound downloads, in which we have teamed up with great professionals and friends.The brand is built with kinetic typography pieces, so I'm spending a few afternoons playing with After Effects and Cinema 4d, hope you like it!!
You can check more animations on our Instagram profile:
https://www.instagram.com/soundsystem.audio/

