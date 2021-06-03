Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Reja Coffee Roasters minimal logo design packaging branding cacaodesign coffeedesign product design logodesign packaging design
Our team designed the visual style and logo for the Reja coffee shop in Edinburgh. Reja is a place for creative people and coffee enthusiasts. Reja takes an unusual and experimental approach to traditional coffee aromas, adding pistachios, lavender, chocolate and even rose leaves to coffee.

