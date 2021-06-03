Abdllah Rusafy

Food & Restaurant app - Dark mode

Food & Restaurant app - Dark mode minimal foodie eat delivery app food app ui food delivery dark app pizza burger pizza app mobile app ui ux adobe xd figma dark ui restaurant food and drink food app
Hello, Dribbbles!
I want to share my exploration of the food mobile app. It can help you to make it easier when order food. I hope you like it!

Don't forget to press 'L' if you like this shot and give me some feedback on the comment. Thanks, guys!

