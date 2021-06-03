Logo challenge day #1 (Axis)

Trending designs to inspire you
Logo design challenge day #1 ✌🏽
I came up with this idea by combining the letter A(for axis) and an abstract rocket shape.
The font is also designed by me.
Looking forward to your comments/feedback.
Cheers! 🥂