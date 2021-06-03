Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ece Çelik

Logo challenge day #1 (Axis)

Ece Çelik
Ece Çelik
day1 dailylogochallenge design rocket rocketship branding logo design logo
Logo design challenge day #1 ✌🏽

I came up with this idea by combining the letter A(for axis) and an abstract rocket shape.
The font is also designed by me.

Looking forward to your comments/feedback.
Cheers! 🥂

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Ece Çelik
Ece Çelik

