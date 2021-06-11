Taras Migulko

Clutch App mobile app design

Clutch App mobile app design mobile design user interface userinterface uiux mobile ui mobile app design application design applicaiton application ui application app design mobile app button app android ios mobile design ux ui
Hey all!
Get Clutch App to track all your financing in one place. All your card spends and income will show up in clean, neat, and modern UI. Easy and fast navigation is understandable even from your Grant ma.
I want to make life as simpler for my people as I can. My mission is in all my designs.

You can add your cards and customize their color in the app; it will give you a physical feeling that you are controlling the situation. Would you try it?

Press L — to make me happy! 😁

Design — Figma

💌 I am open to new projects! hey@migulko.cz
Instagram | Linkedin | AE+Sketch templates

