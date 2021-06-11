Clutch App mobile app design

Hey all!

Get Clutch App to track all your financing in one place. All your card spends and income will show up in clean, neat, and modern UI. Easy and fast navigation is understandable even from your Grant ma.

I want to make life as simpler for my people as I can. My mission is in all my designs.

You can add your cards and customize their color in the app; it will give you a physical feeling that you are controlling the situation. Would you try it?

Design — Figma

