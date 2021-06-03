BRE Drib 02

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Unused concepts for a branding and identity package for a local real estate company.
Spent a lot of time working with the relationship of between the B & R to form something not traditionally seen in real estate branding.
The lockup on the left features a monoline design where a house is seen within the B.
The right focuses more on an monogram style and negative space. The house on the left is formed from the shapes of the letters reinforcing the negative space theme. the B is featured prominently while the diagonal line that lends itself to the roof of the home combines with the horizontal line of the B to give us the R.