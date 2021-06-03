Rylan Francis

ONIT Logo

Rylan Francis
Rylan Francis
Hire Me
  • Save
ONIT Logo color theory vector typography logo design home security branding
Download color palette

With multiple home services under one roof, the ONIT logo had to be versatile. Using bright, active colors allowed each vertical to stand on its own while connecting to the overall parent brand.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Rylan Francis
Rylan Francis
UX / UI Designer, Front-end Developer, & Creative Director.
Hire Me

More by Rylan Francis

View profile
    • Like