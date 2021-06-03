Cypress Hill 4/20 Poster

Legendary hip-hop group Cypress Hill was performing a 4/20 live stream concert with No Cap Shows. The team at No Cap was looking for a design that was inline with Cypress Hill's aesthetic, had some cannabis element, and 'maybe something with technology' since it was a live stream event.

With a loose direction established, I created a few sketches, and in a collaborative effort with the No Cap team, we combined and revised those sketches into something fit for some of music's greats!

Once the poster design was approved by both No Cap and the Cypress Hill team, I converted the design to be printed on shirts and hoodies available exclusively during the show.