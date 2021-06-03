Graphicdeal.net

Multi Device Mockup - Scene Creator

Multi Device Mockup - Scene Creator tablet ipad multi device monitor apple free ui iphone 12 deal mockup design
**Multi Device Mockup - Scene Creator**

Multi devices mockup scene creator is high quality of photoshop file those included devices file items; imac, macbook, ipad, and iphone. All objects and shadows are fully separated, for website design, application, show case, ads, banner and more.

**FEATURES**

- 09 PSD Files with different view
- Resolusi (4500×3000 pixel), 300 dpi
- Smart object features (simply double click layer, place design, and save)just drag and drop any item into scene creator, move, rotate and scale them as you want
- Separated all objects and shadows
- All fully layered, you have access to shadow, reflection etc and you can simply customize
- ON / OFF / Edit specular effect
- Available to change background color
- On/Off Reflection
- Help File included.PDF

**Objects included:**

- Phone 12
- Laptop
- Monitor
- tablet (landscape and portrait style)
- Coffee
- Mouse
- Pencil
- Vase

**Contact**

If you need help, just message or email me to: hello.graphicdeal@gmail.com

Thanks,

FREE DOWNLOAD:
DOWNLOAD HERE https://gum.co/uOSSx

PREMIUM DOWNLOAD:
BUY ON GRAPHICRIVER.NET - > https://graphicriver.net/user/graphicdeal/portfolio

BUY ON CREATIVEMARKET.COM - > https://crmrkt.com/777q0v

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
