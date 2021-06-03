Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
**Multi Device Mockup - Scene Creator**
Multi devices mockup scene creator is high quality of photoshop file those included devices file items; imac, macbook, ipad, and iphone. All objects and shadows are fully separated, for website design, application, show case, ads, banner and more.
**FEATURES**
- 09 PSD Files with different view
- Resolusi (4500×3000 pixel), 300 dpi
- Smart object features (simply double click layer, place design, and save)just drag and drop any item into scene creator, move, rotate and scale them as you want
- Separated all objects and shadows
- All fully layered, you have access to shadow, reflection etc and you can simply customize
- ON / OFF / Edit specular effect
- Available to change background color
- On/Off Reflection
- Help File included.PDF
**Objects included:**
- Phone 12
- Laptop
- Monitor
- tablet (landscape and portrait style)
- Coffee
- Mouse
- Pencil
- Vase
**Contact**
If you need help, just message or email me to: hello.graphicdeal@gmail.com
Thanks,
FREE DOWNLOAD:
DOWNLOAD HERE https://gum.co/uOSSx
PREMIUM DOWNLOAD:
BUY ON GRAPHICRIVER.NET - > https://graphicriver.net/user/graphicdeal/portfolio
BUY ON CREATIVEMARKET.COM - > https://crmrkt.com/777q0v